Former Club Q employees struggle to claim money raised in their names

Ashtin Gamblin, a Former Club Q employee and survivor of the shooting, poses with her cat, Nyx, on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at her home in Colorado Springs. Gamblin was shot nine times while working the front door of the club. She is wearing a new version of the hoodie she was wearing the night of the shooting. She originally got the hoodie from a concert with Derrick Rump, who was killed in the shooting. (Rachel Woolf for Colorado Newsline)

 Rachel Woolf

Former Club Q employees don’t want to return to the club when it reopens after they say they received “a small fraction” of the money raised specifically for club staff and victims of the deadly November mass shooting in Colorado Springs. 

According to accounts of several staff members, Club Q owner Matthew Haynes has given most former employees less than $1,000 while others did not receive anything from a GoFundMe that raised more than $55,000 for staff and performers after the shooting. 



