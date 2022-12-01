Former deputy to Tina Peters pleads guilty, agrees to testify for prosecution

Sandra Brown, left, and husband Stacy Brown attend a rally in support of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. Sandra Brown was the back office elections manager for Mesa County. The rally took place outside the clerk and recorder’s office on Spruce Street in Grand Junction on Aug. 21, 2021. (Sharon Sullivan for Colorado Newsline)

A former deputy to indicted Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony and misdemeanor charge and agreed to testify against Peters in her upcoming election security trial.

Sandra Brown, the county’s former elections manager, pleaded guilty to the felony count of attempting to influence a public servant and the misdemeanor count of official misconduct.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?