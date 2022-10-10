Ganahl plan to eliminate Colorado income tax shortsighted, policy experts say

Economists and policy experts are criticizing Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl’s plan to eliminate Colorado’s income tax as a shortsighted idea that would drastically reduce the state’s ability to fund its most crucial programs.
“It’s naive, to say the least,” said Sven Steinmo, a political economist who teaches at the University of Colorado Boulder and studies taxation and democracy.
“There’s this populist antipathy for taxation in the United States generally, and in Colorado. An easy thing for a politician to promise to do is cut taxes, but the reality is that the government needs revenue. If you eliminate the income tax, the state of Colorado would essentially shut down,” he said.
Colorado’s 4.55% income tax accounted for over $11 billion in the 2021-2022 fiscal year and is the largest source of revenue for the state’s general fund.
Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent, wants to cut the state’s income tax over two terms as governor by converting Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refunds as permanent income tax reductions, which would require legislative cooperation and voter approval. That is according to a broad one-pager posted on her campaign website last weekend after months of questions over how her plan would work in detail.
In years when the annual revenue limit under TABOR is exceeded by a certain amount, the state has temporarily reduced the income tax to 4.5%. That happened in 2020 and 2021. This year, the TABOR refund was administered through a one-size-fits-all check to taxpayers instead.
Additionally, Ganahl wants to reduce by 10% the size of government in general by instituting a hiring freeze across state government positions and asking an independent auditor to find the “waste and fraud” in the state’s budget.
“There’s a lot of ways we can chip away at this over eight years,” she said during a candidate forum hosted by Colorado Concern on Oct. 5. “I feel very confident that we can do this.”
She said Colorado can replace lost revenue by attracting new businesses and industries.
8 states with no income tax
But economic and policy experts say that if the income tax was eliminated, there would need to be higher sales or property taxes to make up revenue, or the state would need to slash public services like public education, road maintenance and law enforcement.
“She is avoiding any specificity about what public service she wants to cut in government,” said Scott Wasserman, president of the progressive Bell Policy Center.
Theoretically, Ganahl’s proposed audit of the state government would identify areas to cut.
Wasserman criticized the idea of using TABOR refunds as the plan’s mechanism as one that could make Colorado vulnerable in an economic downturn.
“We can lower the income tax rate in TABOR surplus years, but the first time we hit a major recession, those dollars would be gone forever,” he said. “It shows a fundamental misunderstanding of what happens when you lower the income tax rate during a TABOR surplus year.”
There are currently eight states with no personal income tax: Wyoming, Washington, Texas, Tennessee, South Dakota, Nevada, Florida and Alaska.
“A lot of the states that don’t have income taxes tend to be the most regressive states,” said Aidan Davis, the state policy director for the left-leaning Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. Often states with no income tax have higher sales taxes, she said, which affects lower income residents more than wealthy people.
Additionally, states without an income tax tend to rely heavily on the natural resource or tourism sector.
“Not every state is in a position, like Alaska, to be sitting on a massive amount of oil and gas,” Davis said. “It’s very rare for a state to be able to eliminate their income tax without a really extreme situation allowing them to do so.”
Aside from the policy idea itself, Wasserman said he worries about the impact of Ganahl making the income tax plan a cornerstone of her campaign.
“When you say reckless things like ‘We can cut the state income tax to zero and everything will be fine,’ you’re intentionally misleading and miseducating voters and it leads to confusion and frustration,” he said. “It’s not just campaign rhetoric — if people are led to believe this, they might vote for income tax reductions in the future and then wonder why our schools are underfunded or our classroom sizes are too big or why there are so many potholes in our roads.”
Ganahl’s opponent, incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, has also said he supports eliminating the state income tax, but in conjunction with higher taxes on things like pollution and cigarettes. The policy is not a central part to his reelection campaign.
Colorado voters will decide on a measure this November on whether to cut the income tax to 4.4%.