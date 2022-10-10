Ganahl plan to eliminate Colorado income tax shortsighted, policy experts say

Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl looks on as her opponent Gov. Jared Polis makes remarks during their debate Wednesday at Colorado State University, Pueblo. It was the first of three scheduled debates between the candidates. (Mike Sweeney/Special to Colorado Newsline)

Economists and policy experts are criticizing Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl’s plan to eliminate Colorado’s income tax as a shortsighted idea that would drastically reduce the state’s ability to fund its most crucial programs.

“It’s naive, to say the least,” said Sven Steinmo, a political economist who teaches at the University of Colorado Boulder and studies taxation and democracy.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?