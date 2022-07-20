Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl announced Monday that she selected former head of Colorado’s Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission Danny Moore as her running mate. Moore was removed from his leading role in the commission over social media posts he made spreading the false claim that widespread voter fraud cost former President Donald Trump a second term.
“Danny is a wonderful addition to our winning team. We share a common vision to lower Colorado’s soaring cost of living, gas prices, crime rates, and a commitment to making our children the priority,” Ganahl said in a statement. “Together we will undo Jared Polis’ far-left policies that continue to make it impossible for hard-working Coloradans to make ends meet. We will unite Colorado behind a vision of prosperity.”
Moore is a retired Navy master chief with 24 years of service. He is the owner and founder of technology companies DeNOVO Solutions and Thornberry Consulting.
Gubernatorial candidates select their own picks for lieutenant governor in Colorado. Democratic incumbent Gov. Jared Polis is once again running with Lt. Gov Dianne Primavera.
“I am honored to be selected to run as Lt. Governor on the ticket with Heidi Ganahl,” Moore said in a statement. “She is a ‘Mom on a Mission’ and successful CEO who is ready to restore leadership and ensure our state gets our children back on track, creates an economy that does not strangle hard-working Coloradans, builds neighborhoods that are safe, and stands up for and respects our rural communities.”
In January 2021, Moore posted on Facebook without evidence that mail-in ballots cause voter fraud and that Democrats stole the presidential election, as first reported by 9News. The claim that the 2020 presidential election was illegitimate because of widespread voter fraud has been debunked by courts, election officials and those within Trump’s inner circle.
The redistricting commission then voted unanimously to remove Moore as chair after he refused to resign, though he remained on the commission.
For most of her primary campaign, Ganahl refused to answer whether the 2020 presidential election was stolen and parried by saying Joe Biden is president.
Colorado Politics originally reported that Ganahl’s choice for lieutenant governor would be Las Animas County Commissioner Felix Lopez but later took the story down when her campaign said Lopez was not the pick.
Ganahl faces Polis in the November general election. As of June 22, she had about $50,000 in campaign funds compared to Polis’ $4.7 million.