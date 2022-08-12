Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows

A man gathers his belongings early in the morning on Nov. 30, 2020, as city officials begin to clear a large homeless encampment in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood. (Moe Clark/Colorado Newsline)

In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like it has not existed since John Hickenlooper was governor several years ago. And, with little knowledge of Phelps’ previous work, some homelessness and housing advocates worry about what he will do.

Phelps worked for Colorado Springs as the city’s homelessness and prevention response coordinator before filling the new position in the governor’s office. Colorado Springs doesn’t have a good record of handling homelessness, according to Benjamin Dunning, an organizer for Denver Homeless Out Loud.



