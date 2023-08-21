Governor urges HOA reform. One Colorado lawmaker wonders what took him so long.

Multifamily residences are seen on 11th Avenue in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver on June 9, 2023. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline)

A Colorado lawmaker who has long advocated reform is skeptical about Gov. Jared Polis’ support of new homeowners associations solutions based on how previous HOA legislation has gone over with him.

State Rep. Brianna Titone told Newsline she is surprised to see the Democratic governor sounding the alarm on issues with HOAs four years after he vetoed a Titone-sponsored bill that would have extended a licensing program for HOA managers. She gets emails almost daily from someone experiencing an issue with their HOA, she said. 



