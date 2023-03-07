Harris visits Colorado to highlight Biden administration’s climate action

From left, U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen, mountain climber Sasha DiGiulian and Vice President Kamala Harris take part in a panel discussion on the climate crisis at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities west of Denver on March 6, 2023. (Lindsey Toomer/Colorado Newsline)

Vice President Kamala Harris joined an audience of Colorado elected officials and other stakeholders in Arvada to talk about the Biden administration’s latest efforts to tackle climate change. 

In a panel discussion led by U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen of Lakewood as well as rock climber and environmental advocate Sasha DiGiulian of Boulder at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Harris touted her passion for improving water policy and promoting environmental justice.



