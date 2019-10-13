Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday stood proudly in the Capitol’s west foyer next to an easel shrouded in a black sheet and announced something no Colorado governor has since the implementation of the Affordable Care Act.
“It’s the first time in the history of the health exchange that rates are going down!” he declared.
And, with that, a staffer pulled the sheet off for the reveal: A 20.2% average statewide decline in health insurance premium prices next year for a significant slice of the market.
The drop is one of the most tangible accomplishments of Polis’ administration so far, and it’s due largely to the state’s new reinsurance program, in which the state takes money collected from hospitals and other sources and gives it to insurers to help them pay their more-expensive claims.
There’s also some bad news. People in 22 counties will have only one company to choose from when they go shopping for plans on the state’s insurance exchange next year — up from 14 counties this year and a blow to Polis’ efforts to increase health care options across the state.
And there’s plenty of other things going on as we barrel toward the open enrollment window for next year’s plans, which opens on Nov. 1.
Here’s what Thursday’s announcement may mean for you.
Read the whole story at The Colorado Sun. The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization that covers people, places and issues of statewide interest. To sign up for free newsletters, subscribe or learn more, visit ColoradoSun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.