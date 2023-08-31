Hospital distribution of opioid overdose antidote funded under Pettersen bill

U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen, a Lakewood Democrat, announces legislation that would reimburse hospitals for distributing naloxone to patients at risk of an overdose Thursday, Aug. 31, at Swedish Medical Center. (Lindsey Toomer/Colorado Newsline)

A bill U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen plans to introduce in Congress will allow hospitals across the country to get reimbursed for distributing opioid overdose-reversal treatments to people at risk for an overdose. 

Pettersen, a Lakewood Democrat who is vocal about her mother’s experience recovering from an opioid addiction stemming from a pain-management prescription, announced the legislation Thursday, Overdose Awareness Day, at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, where her mother was treated multiple times. 



