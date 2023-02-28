How a new state office could help to solve Colorado’s housing crisis

Governor Jared Polis delivers the 2023 state of the state address to a joint session of the legislature in the House chamber at the state Capitol on Jan. 17, 2023, in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post, Pool)

 RJ Sangosti

Colorado has a housing problem. As a whole, the state is short 127,000 housing units, the seventh worst gap in the nation, according to a recent analysis.

Gov. Jared Polis and lawmakers know this. In order to address state housing needs, they’ve had to get creative with solutions, and it starts with public-private partnerships.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?