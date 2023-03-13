Immigrant advocates in Colorado call on lawmakers to update registry laws

Dozens of activists and immigrants attended a rally organized by the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition on March 11, 2023, at the Colorado Capitol. Some immigrants at the event shared their personal stories. (Robert Davis for Colorado Newsline)

Edna Chavez’s journey to the U.S. began almost 1,200 miles away in Guatemala. Fearing for her life after she was nearly forced into prostitution at 17 years old, Chavez said her family told her to leave the country. So, she set her sights on the U.S. because she said the country represented exactly what she was looking for — freedom. 

Her first stop was in Mexico, where she worked on a cucumber farm for about a month to save up money to cross the border into Texas in 2018. She was granted asylum and lived in a youth shelter for seven months before she was adopted by a family in Colorado. 



