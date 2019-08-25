Advocates for limiting contributions to political campaigns often cite the potential for large sums of money to influence decisions by public officials.
But rarely do allegations of conflict of interest related to campaign cash result in action against elected officials and their donors.
That changed in Colorado last week, when a judge ruled that Larimer County Commissioner Tom Donnelly should have recused himself from voting on a controversial plan to mine gravel near a residential development in Johnstown in 2018 because he received $10,000 in campaign cash from the owners of the mining company two years before.
Observers as well as lawyers on both sides of the case say such a decision is unusual.
Christopher Jackson, a Denver attorney who follows campaign finance law, said he can’t recollect a similar court decision involving campaign contributions to an elected official.
“It’s certainly extremely rare, and I think the judge’s decision makes clear that it’s rare,” Jackson said. “It’s such a difficult thing to prove.”
