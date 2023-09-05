It’s the iconic yellow school bus, but equipped for clean air with new Colorado grants

A battery-powered electric school bus is pictured outside Edna and John W. Mosley P-8 school in Aurora on Aug. 10, 2022. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline)

With Colorado students back in school for the fall, more than two dozen school districts, local governments and private businesses across the state are among the inaugural recipients of two state grant programs to boost the adoption of heavier-duty electric vehicles — including new battery-powered versions of the iconic yellow school bus.

Gov. Jared Polis celebrated the first round of awards from the Colorado Electric School Bus Grant Program in an event at Denver’s East High School last week. Denver Public Schools is among the 13 school districts to receive funding for a total of 67 electric buses in the first year of the program, established by a 2022 package of clean-air spending passed by lawmakers at the Capitol.



