Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch tied among likely 2024 voters, new poll says

Democrat Adam Frisch, left, and Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, right, are running for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District seat. (William Woody for Colorado Newsline)

An early poll shows incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch, the Democrat who came close to unseating the Republican in 2022, in a tie for the seat amid current political conditions.

If the 2024 election were held today with the two candidates, 45% of voters would choose Frisch and 45% would choose Boebert, according to findings from a poll released Tuesday.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?