The nominees for a 15-member panel that will oversee Colorado’s new framework for legalized access to psychedelic mushrooms were given initial approval by a Colorado Senate committee last week.

The Natural Medicine Advisory Board is tasked with helping Colorado’s Department of Regulatory Agencies develop rules and regulations to implement the Natural Medicine Health Act, which Colorado voters passed last November. The measure allows for licensed “healing centers” to provide access to psilocybin and psilocyn, the psychoactive compounds found in many species of fungi, for therapeutic purposes. 



