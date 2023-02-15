Nine months after Sharon Cravitz underwent a double mastectomy as part of her breast cancer treatment, she received a bill for $2,000 from a company she did not recognize.

When she called the provider, they told her to file a complaint with the Colorado Department of Regulatory Affairs to pressure her insurance company to pay the supposedly outstanding fee. Cravitz realized after some digging, however, that her insurance correctly paid the surgical assistant in question and she should not owe any money.



