United States Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado is asking housing officials to update federal mortgage guidelines that are leaving Marshall Fire victims at risk of foreclosure.

In a letter sent this week to Federal Housing Administration Commissioner Julia Gordon, Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat, requested that the agency change its Home Equity Conversion Mortgage occupancy requirements for victims of natural disasters like the Marshall Fire. HECMs are federally insured reverse mortgages available to people aged 62 and up, and borrowers are required to live on the property as a primary residence.



