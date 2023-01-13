Non-border cities like Denver should make migrant aid routine priority, advocates say

Cots are arranged in an emergency shelter for people arriving from the southern U.S. border at a Denver recreation center, Dec. 13, 2022. (Kevin Beaty/Denverite, pool)

 Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

While Denver is winding down its emergency operations to support an influx of migrants over the last month, immigration nonprofits in other cities have made supporting newly transplanted migrants part of their everyday operations.

Immigration experts in cities like New York and Washington, D.C., say other non-border cities like Denver should be prepared to support migrants as a routine part of their operations. Border states shouldn’t be the only ones responsible, they say.



