FLOYD HILL — Mike Orr skids his Yeti mountain bike into the parking lot and pumps his fist.
“It’s a good time to be alive,” Orr says to a group of fellow mountain bikers preparing to ride. “Mountain bike trails keep getting better. Mountain bikes, too. This is why I ride.”
Orr had just bombed down the brand new downhill-only trail atop Floyd Hill in Clear Creek County. The one-way-only trail was designed and built just for bikes. The 1.3 mile section, part of a plan for 12 to 14 miles of hike-and-bike trails starting at 8,000-feet winding down to Clear Creek Canyon in Jefferson County, is the first of its kind in the foothills west of Denver.
Known as Segment 4 or The Sluice, it’s got steep rocks and big jumps as it spills 700 vertical feet. There are high berms in the speedy lower section and a tangle of slower-speed options for mountain bikers eager to use all the shock-absorbing travel afforded by today’s high-end, full-suspension rides.
