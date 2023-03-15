Pat Schroeder, women’s rights trailblazer, mourned by Colorado leaders

Pat Schroeder, from the U.S. House of Representatives Collection.

Coloradans are mourning the loss of former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder, a Democrat who was a trailblazer for women’s rights throughout her life and career.

Schroeder, who represented Denver in Congress for 24 years beginning in 1972, died Monday at 82 in Celebration, Florida. She is recognized for redefining women’s role in politics, regularly using her wit to stand up to those who questioned her place in Congress.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?