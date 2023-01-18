Polis emphasizes housing need in address to Colorado lawmakers

Governor Jared Polis delivers the 2023 state of the state address to a joint session of the legislature in the House chamber at the state Capitol on January 17, 2023, in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post, Pool)

 RJ Sangosti

In an optimistic speech to state lawmakers that referenced “The Lord of the Rings,” Mexican eatery Casa Bonita and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday set a vision for his second term in office and challenged listeners to imagine the state’s identity as it nears its 150th year of statehood.

“We should ask ourselves who we as Coloradans want to be in our 150th year. How can our work now and over the next few years make that Colorado possible? And finally, how can Colorado’s example shine a bright light for the nation?” the Democrat said.



