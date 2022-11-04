Polis presents budget proposal with high reserves in case of economic downturn

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis releases his state budget proposal at the Governor’s mansion on Nov. 1, 2022. (Sara Wilson/Colorado Newsline)

Governor Jared Polis released his budget proposal for the 2023-2024 fiscal year Tuesday, aiming to provide investments for things like public education, wildfire mitigation and public safety while considering a potential near-future economic downturn.

In light of that uncertainty, the budget proposal protects 15% reserves and restrains operating growth to 7%. The total general fund request is for $16.7 billion, down 5.9% from the previous fiscal year, which starts every July 1.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?