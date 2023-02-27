Pregnant defendants could get alternatives to incarceration under Colorado bill

State Rep. Jennifer Bacon speaks at an event hosted by Colorado's Black Democratic Legislative Caucus to provide a 2023 legislative preview at Cleo Parker Robinson in Denver, Jan. 25, 2023. (Kevin Mohatt for Colorado Newsline)

 KEVIN MOHATT

A bill recently introduced by Democratic lawmakers at the Colorado Legislature would require courts to consider alternatives for pregnant defendants in order to pursue the best outcome for the pregnant person and their child.

House Bill 23-1187 suggests diverted sentences, deferred judgments or an unaccompanied furlough as possible alternatives to incarceration for pregnant defendants.



