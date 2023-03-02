Protect the West Act proposes $60B for forest, watershed resiliency

A charred hillside in Arapaho National Forest west of Colo. 125 less than 12 hours after the East Troublesome Fire burned through the area in October 2020. (Thomas Cooper/Special to Colorado Newsline)

A bill introduced in Congress this week by Colorado Democrats would allocate $60 billion in federal funding for efforts to protect vulnerable forests and watersheds and mitigate wildfire risk throughout the West.

“As wildfires intensify, Colorado’s residents, economy and fundamental way of life are in jeopardy,” U.S. Rep. Jason Crow of Centennial, the legislation’s House sponsor, said in a statement. “It’s time to act now to fight the worsening effects of climate change and protect our families and communities.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?