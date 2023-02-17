Rent control bill clears Colorado House committee

A residential building is seen in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver, Feb. 15, 2023. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline)

A bill to lift the state preemption on local governments’ power to impose rent stabilization measures made it through its first committee on Wednesday after over eight hours of testimony from more than 100 witnesses.

House Bill 23-1115 won approval on an 8-5 vote in the House Transportation, Housing and Local Government committee. Democratic Rep. Alex Valdez of Denver joined Republicans in opposing the bill.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?