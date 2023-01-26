A newly introduced bill in the Colorado House of Representatives would allow counties and municipalities to enact rent control measures, one of the first tangible efforts by lawmakers to address affordable housing this session.

House Bill 23-1115 would strike decades-old language from state statutes that prohibits local governments from imposing rent control. It would not enact any stabilization or rent control policies statewide, but rather empower local governments to roll out their own policies.



