Return of land use reform at Colorado Capitol signaled during gathering with Rep. Pettersen

Colorado state Rep. Iman Jodeh and U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen greet each other at an event touting legislative efforts to expand affordable housing Monday, July 11, in Arvada. Jodeh led the land use bill aiming to overhaul zoning standards in Colorado this year, while Pettersen recently introduced the YIMBY Act in Congress aiming to make similar reforms at the federal level. (Lindsey Toomer/Colorado Newsline)

Housing reform advocates gathered for an event Monday night to tout efforts from Colorado lawmakers at the state and federal level to increase affordable housing access. 

U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen, a Lakewood Democrat, state Rep. Iman Jodeh, an Aurora Democrat, as well as representatives from YIMBY Denver and Denver New Liberals came together at the Talnua Distillery in Arvada to showcase Pettersen’s introduction of the Yes In My Backyard Act. Jodeh and representatives from the local organizations also talked about their work on a failed land use bill in the recent state legislative session and how they plan to tackle land use next year.



