Right-to-repair bill for farming equipment advances out of Colorado House

Brad Moos and his Daughter Callie, 12, windrow alfalfa outside of Eaton, Aug. 12, 2019. (Preston Keres/USDA/Public domain)

 Preston Keres

Colorado farmers may soon have the ability to repair their high-tech equipment without needing scarce, expensive dealership technicians under a new bill on its way to the state Senate.

House Bill 23-1011 would require manufacturers of equipment like tractors and combine harvesters to sell the tools, parts and digital information to farmers and independent shops so they can make their own diagnoses and repairs.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?