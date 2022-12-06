The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday heard oral arguments in the 303 Creative v. Elenis case, which involves a Colorado website designer who believes her First Amendment right to free speech is violated by Colorado’s Anti-Discrimination Act. 

Plaintiff Lorie Smith, who owns 303 Creative, said the Colorado law preventing discrimination based on sexual orientation violates her right to free speech because, based on her religion, she doesn’t believe in same-sex marriage and therefore does not want to create wedding websites for same-sex couples.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?