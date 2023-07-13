Secretary of State won’t say whether Trump can access Colorado ballot

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold speaks to reporters about Colorado’s primary election at the Denver Elections Division offices on June 28, 2022. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline)

The Colorado secretary of state declined to say whether she will grant ballot access to former President Donald Trump, who is running for president in 2024.

“We are going to officially decline to comment at this time,” Annie Orloff, spokesperson for Democratic Secretary Jena Griswold, said in response to an inquiry from Colorado Newsline.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?