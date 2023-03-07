Colorado in line for $40 million under Walmart opioid settlement

Phil Weiser

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is asking a Tennessee judge to order TikTok to release internal communications as part of a nationwide investigation into the popular video platform and its possible harmful effects on young people and their mental health.

During a news conference Monday, Weiser, who is helping lead the investigation alongside Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, said TikTok is not sharing internal messaging that could reveal whether its employees are aware of the harmful effects the social media platform is having on young people. 



