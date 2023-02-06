State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds

CDB products for sale July 8, 2020, at Natural Grocers on Colfax Avenue in Denver. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline)

WASHINGTON — A report from a patient advocacy group found the future of medical cannabis in the states is hazy unless costs are decreased, product safety standards are improved, and civil rights are strengthened for patients and prescribers.

Americans for Safe Access issued its annual State of the States report on Thursday. The organization, a nonprofit, has put out the document to advocates and state policymakers since 2014, as a tool to “assess and improve medical cannabis programs.”



