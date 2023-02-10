Colorado officials are at odds with the Internal Revenue Service as it considers taxing Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refunds, along with 18 other states’ special tax refunds. 

While state officials have remained adamant that TABOR refunds are not subject to federal income tax, the IRS has encouraged taxpayers who are uncertain about their state refunds to hold off on filing their taxes until the agency releases additional guidance. 



