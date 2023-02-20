Supporters of El Paso County ranchers Courtney and Nicole Mallery rally at state Capitol

Courtney and Nicole Mallery, who own the Freedom Acres Ranch, say they have been the target of racist and destructive attacks on their farm in El Paso County. (Andy Bosselman/Newsline)

 Andy Bosselman

Supporters of a Black family who say they have been victim to racial harassment at their El Paso County ranch and discrimination from local law enforcement gathered for a rally at the Colorado Capitol in Denver on Friday demanding a resolution to the conflict.

“I just want to farm in peace,” Courtney “CW” Mallery told the crowd in Denver.



