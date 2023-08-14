Teachers union sues Woodland Park School District over ‘gag order’ policy

Woodland Park High School is pictured in Woodland Park, Colorado. (Google Maps)

A Colorado teachers union filed a federal lawsuit against the Woodland Park School District and its board of education over a policy that they allege prevents teachers from publicly speaking about school concerns.

The Woodland Park Education Association and its president, Nate Owen, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Denver this week. The school board and district in Woodland Park, outside Colorado Springs in Teller County, has become increasingly conservative, including adopting American Birthright standards earlier this year.



