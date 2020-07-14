Teachers want a voice as schools plan for fall during coronavirus crisis

It’s the million-dollar question — or likely one worth much more than that — for districts across Colorado and the country: How should school play out this fall at a time the coronavirus may very well still pose a major threat to communities?
Some of Colorado’s 178 school districts have nailed down preliminary back-to-school plans, with districts like Denver Public Schools intending to return to school buildings full time and at full capacity. Other districts are still considering how best to move forward, laying out different options that include in-person learning, remote learning or variations of a blended model.
While many teachers don’t want to go another school day or week without being in the same classroom as their students, they also recognize that resuming in-person learning carries significant risks and will require strict protocols around how students interact and how to respond to a coronavirus case or outbreak. But there are also costs to continuing distance learning.
At the very least, teachers are calling for schools, districts and decision-makers to listen to their thoughts and make sure they’re part of the equation when it comes to figuring out how to safely educate students. Last week, the Colorado Education Association released a public statement urging districts to involve teachers, parents and students in the conversation on how to plan for in-person classes with health top of mind.
The Colorado Sun interviewed four educators across Colorado to learn what they view as the best option for fall instruction and what they need from their schools and districts to feel safe at work. The teachers are adamant that they want what’s best for students — which centers on in-person instruction — but with the health and safety of their communities a competing priority, they remain cautious.
Plans upon plans
Sarah Seaman, like many teachers, longs to be with her students again. At DSST: Conservatory Green High School in Denver, where she teaches calculus and algebra 2 and serves as chair of the math department, she has many students of color and many who live in poverty.
