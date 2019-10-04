This November, Proposition CC will ask Colorado voters to permanently lift the spending limits in the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, but the political stakes embedded in the question are even more consequential.
The ballot question represents the most significant overhaul to TABOR since voters approved the constitutional provision in 1992, and serves as a test case for a broader Democratic effort to overhaul how the state levies taxes and spends money.
If voters approve Prop. CC, Democratic leaders and their allies believe it would give them momentum for a broader agenda to revamp property tax rates, increase taxes for key priorities and put in place a progressive tax system. If it fails, it raises questions about the viability of future ballot campaigns on fiscal issues.
“This is totally a rehearsal for future efforts, and I think we are learning how to do this in the current political climate,” said Scott Wasserman, the president of the Bell Policy Center, an organization critical of TABOR.
The ramifications became clear on Wednesday as Gov. Jared Polis and like-minded advocates launched a campaign to win voter support ahead of the Nov. 5 election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.