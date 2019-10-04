This November, Proposition CC will ask Colorado voters to permanently lift the spending limits in the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, but the political stakes embedded in the question are even more consequential.

The ballot question represents the most significant overhaul to TABOR since voters approved the constitutional provision in 1992, and serves as a test case for a broader Democratic effort to overhaul how the state levies taxes and spends money.

If voters approve Prop. CC, Democratic leaders and their allies believe it would give them momentum for a broader agenda to revamp property tax rates, increase taxes for key priorities and put in place a progressive tax system. If it fails, it raises questions about the viability of future ballot campaigns on fiscal issues.

“This is totally a rehearsal for future efforts, and I think we are learning how to do this in the current political climate,” said Scott Wasserman, the president of the Bell Policy Center, an organization critical of TABOR.

The ramifications became clear on Wednesday as Gov. Jared Polis and like-minded advocates launched a campaign to win voter support ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

Tags

Load comments