Tina Peters brings in $500K for Colorado recount

Mike Lindell, left, stands alongside Mesa County Clerk, Tina Peters, as she addresses a crowd gathered on the steps of the state capitol for an event called the "Colorado Election Truth Rally," which was organized by individuals who question the results of the 2020 presidential election, in Denver, on April 5, 2022. 

 (Kevin Mohatt/Colorado Newsline)

Indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters raised over $500,000 following her defeat in the Republican secretary of state primary, as she spread baseless claims of fraud in that election and sought a recount.

The embattled Republican reported a contribution haul of about $519,000 on an Aug. 1 campaign finance filing that captures financial details between June 23 and July 27. About 96% of the individual contributions came in after Peters’ June 28 primary loss as she appealed to donors to fund election recount costs.



