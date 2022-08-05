Colorado taxpayers will start to receive Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights return checks in the mail this month, the result of legislation passed this year that pushed the return forward from next spring.
Here is what taxpayers should know about the refund. Taxpayers can also find out more information at the Colorado Department of Revenue’s website.
Where is this money coming from?
The money — $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers — comes from taxes collected by the state that exceed TABOR limits. TABOR refunds happen every time the state collects above that constitutional cap, which is determined by population and inflation.
Legislation from this year’s General Assembly session accelerated the refund process to this summer instead of next spring. This year is also unique in that the state is issuing one-size-fits all checks instead of only the typical mechanisms of property tax reimbursements for local governments and an income tax rate reduction.
“Does anybody want the government sitting on your money for 10 months? I don’t think anybody wants that. So let’s get it back to you, now, when you need it,” Gov. Jared Polis said at a Wednesday press conference.
When should I expect the check to arrive?
Polis said the first checks should hit mailboxes by early next week and the “vast majority” of people should get it within the next few weeks. If a taxpayer filed by June 30, they can expect their check by the end of September. If they file a state income tax return by the extension deadline of Oct. 17, they can expect the check by the end of next January.
Who is eligible for this refund?
Individuals who were 18 years old before Dec. 31, 2021, were a Colorado resident for the entire 2021 income tax year and filed a state income tax return for 2021 qualify for the TABOR refund.
What if I don’t receive the check by the end of September?
State officials are urging taxpayers to wait until Sept. 30 before reaching out about the status of their check. The call center’s number is 303-951-4996.
What if I recently moved to a different address than the one I put on my tax return?
Taxpayers can update their address online through the Colorado Department of Revenue or filling out and mailing an address change form.
Why didn’t I get the full $750 or $1,500?
An individual’s refund amount can be reduced in order to satisfy a debt to a government agency, such as child support, judicial fines, unpaid parking tickets or overpayment of unemployment benefits. Officials estimate that will apply to about 1% to 2% of the refunds.
