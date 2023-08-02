Statera Pilates scores bigger space

Stacia Holman started Pilates as a guinea pig. Now, after four years of owning her own studio in Montrose, Statera Pilates, she’s seen enough success to move to a bigger location where customers can get a resistance-based workout with views of the San Juan Mountains.
Holman got her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and graduated with plans of becoming a physical therapist. But after working in a few clinics and shadowing professionals, she realized “I liked more of the exercise side of things rather than the physical therapist side of things.”
When an early mentor started teaching Pilates, she needed volunteers to try her first classes; soon Holman was hooked.
Around 10 years ago, she got her own teaching certification and bounced around teaching private and therapeutic Pilates classes before finally opening her own studio on East Main Street in 2019.
She explained the resistance-based discipline was started by Joseph Pilates and focuses on the principles of breath control, centering, concentration, precision and flow. Each workout targets the whole body and can be modified to fit the needs and abilities of just about any client.
The classes take place on reformers, apparatuses with moving parts that use a system of springs and pulleys to create resistance. These machines allow users to work all of the different muscle groups, and change resistance based on the strength of the spring to meet different needs.
“You can just customize it for every level. not just with the resistance but with the position that you're setting people up in,” Holman explained.
Many workouts stem from base positions and exercises which flow into different movements, which clients perform in a slow and controlled manner. While the workout is resistance-based training, the system creates a different experience than participants would get from pumping iron
“If you're doing a bicep curl at the gym, you can really just go fast and say your body back and forth,” Holman said. ”The springs take the momentum out of it. So you really have to use control and precision.
Holman said the workouts could be adjusted to target goals like strength or mobility, but the movements are unlikely to contribute to significant muscle growth. However, they can be a good supplement to other workouts and even outdoor activities, as they help participants work on skills like core strength that benefit most athletic pursuits.
After four years in business, Holman set her sights on a bigger space, and in March she moved south to her current location at 1544 Oxbow Dr Suite 260. Here, clients can take private, semi-private or group classes while looking through the window at the mountains– and getting in a great workout.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone