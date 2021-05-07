The Colorado economy is seeing a mixed recovery, according to a report released by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office and University of Colorado Boulder’s Leeds Business Research Division.
The report, released quarterly, shows Colorado is lagging in employment and wage growth, with employment down 133,900 year-over-year, with the largest annual percent declines from the leisure, hospitality, logging and mining sectors.
According to the report, leisure and hospitality was hit hardest, accounting for 46.2% of jobs lost year-over-year, and 71.6% of jobs lost from February to March 2020. (There were 376,000 job losses from February to April 2020, but from May 2020 to March 2021, the state added back 229,600 jobs.)
An inability to work remotely and public health restrictions are a few reasons for the sector’s severe job loss, in addition to business closures, the report said.
Local businesses involved in the sector in Montrose told the Montrose Daily Press that labor has become one of the more significant challenges, though spending habits seem to be on an upward trend.
The year-over-year drop in the leisure and hospitality sector was highest in April 2020, and again in December. The state’s hourly wage growth rate (0.9%) hasn’t helped either, and ranks Colorado 46th in the country.
Colorado’s unemployment rate was 6.4% in March 2021, .4% higher than the national average.
“Colorado is poised to make a full job recovery from the recession by 2022. But many Coloradans still are struggling from job loss due to COVID-19,” Griswold said in a press release. “The state’s economy is building momentum, and I am hopeful that it will continue.”
Other indicators show Colorado could be on its way towards a steady recovery, with the state leading in labor force growth, and new entity filings posting record gains in the first quarter of 2021 (a 32.2% increase year-over-year in Q1 2021, and a 29.2% increase quarter-to-quarter).
The rise in entity filings has been a clear development in Montrose, with several entrepreneurs opening businesses in the area, especially on Main Street, undeterred by potential effects from the pandemic.
Others, like Mosaic (new liquor license) and Double Barrel Tacos (owners adding business at former Vine and Bistro location), both of which opened in the past several months, are showing a willingness to forward their business models. That trend has followed at the state level, where existing entity renewals in 2021’s first quarter were at 171,970, a 1% increase year-to-year.
There’s confidence among business leaders in Colorado, with optimism toward COVID-19 cases, increasing vaccinations and less government restrictions on local counties and businesses. The Leeds Business Confidence Index rose to 64.4 ahead of Q2, and to 68.8 before Q3 (the neutral LBCI is 50).
It won’t help that there’s currently a shortage of commodities, partly due to supply chain shortages created by effects from the pandemic and tariff impacts leftover from the previous administration, Griswold said. The shortage includes ag products, lumber, building materials and microchips, which has impacted housing prices in the state, and supply for businesses.
Additionally, if vaccination rates slow down, and COVID-19 cases show a steady rise, next quarter numbers could change compared to what’s currently forecasted. Either way, consumer-based decisions will be a factor, Griswold said.
“Do they feel safe to go grab that cup of coffee? Do they feel safe to go stay in that hotel?” riswold said during a presentation of the quarterly report. “Second is actual regulations, but third is the actual ability for the businesses to work — if your workforce is getting sick and you have to close down, that also cuts into the bottom line.
“So there’s these three factors all meshing with one another, so I really encourage Coloradans to get vaccinated. It’s so easy at this point.”
Summer tourism could also play a role, said Brian Lewandowski, executive director of the Business Research Division at the Leeds School of Business. Lewandowski said in the press release that numbers in the quarterly report “show Colorado still has some progress to make in economic recovery,” but mentioned the growth in the labor force could lead to a full jobs recovery in 2022.
With business closures over the past year having a lasting impact, a return to travel and tourism will be critical to the state’s employment recovery, the Secretary of State’s Office and BRD said in the report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.