Colorado’s Electoral College members on Monday joined electors nationwide to formally cast votes for president and vice president. All nine electors for Colorado cast ballots for former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, now President-Elect and Vice President-Elect.
The Colorado electors’ votes reflect the majority of votes cast by state residents in the Nov. 3 General Election. The Democratic Biden-Harris ticket carried the state 55.4% to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s 41.9%, although the GOP candidates handily carried Montrose County.
By state law, each presidential elector has to vote for the candidates who received the most votes in Colorado’s General Election.
“Colorado’s safe and secure elections are a model for our country and today, our state’s electors made the results of the 2020 election official,” Gov. Jared Polis said, in a provided statement.
Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan B. Coates presided over the Monday certification.
“The electoral ballots cast today are the final votes that will be cast in an election year unlike any other in our nation’s history,” Griswold said, also in a provided statement.
“By awarding Colorado’s electoral votes to the winner of our state’s election for president and vice president, electors play an important role in reaffirming the democratic principle that the people — everyday American people — decide the leaders of the United States.”
Across the country Monday, the 538 people chosen by the states and District of Columbia met as part of the Electoral College to cast their ballots. Colorado’s electors — Anita Lynch, Denver; Jerad Sutton, Greeley; Judith Ingelido, Colorado Springs; Bryan Hartmann, Highlands Ranch; Roger Fang, Denver; Victoria Marquesen, Pueblo; Susan McFaddin, Fort Collins; Polly Baca, Denver; Alan Kennedy, Denver — were chosen during the state party conventions earlier this year.
Biden hit the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes when California’s electors cast their 55 ballots for him. Biden won 306 electoral votes and Trump, 232.
In terms of the popular vote, Biden won roughly 7 million more votes than Trump.
President Trump did not concede the election, but instead claimed fraud and launched a volley of ultimately unsuccessful court challenges.
Outgoing U.S. Attorney General William Barr said the U.S. Department of Justice had not found widespread voter fraud. Barr said that the DOJ looked into allegations that voting machines owned by Dominion had been hacked and did not see anything to substantiate the allegation.
Christopher Krebs, the Republican who served as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, dubbed the 2020 election “the most secure in American history” on Nov. 12. He was soon ousted from his role.
President Trump’s fight over the election results entailed more than 50 lawsuits, filed in key states that helped elevate Biden to victory. Multiple actions were filed in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona and Wisconsin, as well as one in New Mexico.
All but one were rebuffed by federal judges who included Trump appointees.
The U.S. Supreme Court also dealt a blow to the president’s efforts to contest the election, late last week declining to hear a suit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and supported by 18 other states attorneys general, as well as 126 members of Congress.
Other state attorneys general, including Colorado’s Phil Weiser, opposed the Texas suit.
The action contended Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin had conducted illegal and unconstitutional elections by making changes to their election procedures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Paxton, who has been under indictment since 2015 on allegations of securities fraud, argued the changes enabled voter fraud.
According to their responses as contained in published reports, the states said they acted as permitted by the Constitution to administer elections during a pandemic and also said Paxton was attempting to nullify their states’ choices without factual basis.
On Dec. 11, the Supreme Court denied Texas’ motion for leave to file a complaint due to lack of constitutional standing. “Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections,” the ruling read.
Only two justices dissented, saying they would have allowed the filing, “but would not grant other relief.”
Biden on Monday spoke to national media after the Electoral College affirmed his election.
“Once again, in America, the rule of law, our Constitution and the will of the people prevailed,” he said. “Our democracy — pushed, tested, threatened —proved to be resilient, true and strong.”
