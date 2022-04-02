State's emergency poultry rule prompts 4-H monitoring, with an eye toward fair

The state’s response to avian flu detected in wild geese in Sedgwick County could affect 4-H poultry projects for the Montrose County Fair — although for now, there is enough time to take a wait-and-see approach.
The Colorado State Veterinarian’s Office on March 30 issued an emergency rule suspending all poultry shows, including meets, sales, swaps and competitions for the next 90 days, due to confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza among the wild birds.
This lethal ailment has not been detected in backyard poultry flocks, the state says, but it is highly contagious and can be transferred from wild birds to domestic poultry.
“Commingling of birds presents a high risk of disease introduction and transmission and the Department of Agriculture is temporarily suspending all poultry events in our state to help minimize the possibility of highly pathogenic avian influenza affecting backyard and commercial poultry,” said Colorado State Veterinarian Maggie Baldwin, DVM, in a news release announcing the rule.
“Colorado poultry owners should immediately increase their biosecurity protocols to protect their flocks, including limiting exposure of domestic birds to wild birds and other poultry flocks and limiting introduction of new birds into flocks.”
Montrose and Ouray 4-H, Tri-River CSU Extension has to adhere to the emergency rule, like any other regulation coming from the state veterinarian.
“As of right now, everything is shut down until June 30. With the county fair not beginning until the end of July, hopefully, maybe by then cases will have decreased, or we haven’t had any spread, and will be able to go forward with normal shows,” Jaime Goza, CSU 4-H Youth Development Extension agent, said Thursday.
“For the next 90 days, we’re kind of in a holding pattern until we get more guidance from the state office to tell us what we’re allowed to do.”
Youths who are raising poultry through 4-H can continue to do so at home, however, those who have a breeding-poultry project may be more affected. Those raising market poultry are facing something of a time crunch, as their birds are usually 10 to 12 weeks old at fair. The state’s emergency rule precludes them from buying market poultry right now; they will have to buy later, if the rule is lifted.
With respect to the fair, nothing changes based on the current situation, according to Montrose County. If the state’s emergency suspension is extended past 90 days, the fair board would have to take the matter up to see how poultry competitions would proceed.
Goza said if the state’s rule extends into fair time, in-person showing of poultry wouldn’t be allowed. Montrose and Ouray 4-H would work with the fair board to explore other ways to allow the kids to complete their poultry projects, he said.
“The best scenario is the 90-day shutdown will help and when we get to fair time, we will still be able to continue as normal. We’re kind of holding right now,” Goza said.
4-H and fair have dealt with rules issued in the wake of diseases among animals and birds before, he said, referencing tularemia in rabbits.
“We want to do what we can to make sure our 4-H members have the full (fair) experience,” Goza said.
The state issued its emergency rule after Colorado Parks and Wildlife, on March 17, recovered several ailing and dead geese at Jumbo Reservoir in Sedgwick County. Necropsies and sample-testing confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza — the first confirmed cases among wild birds in the state this year, the news release says.
Avian influenza has also been detected in wild birds in 28 other states; in some of those states, the disease has also been found in backyard and commercial operations, per the release.
A free webinar will be available Wednesday, April 6, from 5 — 7 p.m., providing more information about the disease, as well as what poultry owners can do to protect their flocks. People can register and submit questions at, respectively, bit.ly/hpaiwebinar and bit.ly/hpaiwebinarqs
The emergency rule can be found at bit.ly/hpaitemprule
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.