Western Slope legislators who backed the Colorado River Drought Task Force saw the bill creating it signed into law.
Governor Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 295 on May 20, during a stop in Glenwood Springs. Representative Marc Catlin, R-Montrose and House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, advanced the measure in the House; Senate sponsors were Perry Will, a Republican of New Castle who represents parts of Montrose County, and Dylan Roberts, D-Eagle.
The law creates the Colorado River Drought Task Force, with subcommittees, that will guide the development of future legislation to protect Colorado River water and the state’s rights to it.
Those who are ultimately appointed to it will develop steps and tools the legislature can use to address drought, as well as the requirements of the century-old Colorado River Compact, which splits the river's water between the Upper Basin states of Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming, and the Lower Basin, California, Arizona and Nevada. Colorado's new task force members will be acting soon — they are to begin meeting in July and provide recommendations by Dec. 15.
Despite an excellent water year this past winter and this spring, aridification has not released its grip on the Colorado River Basin and populations continue to grow in all of the basin states that are part of the compact.
The bill establishing the state’s Colorado River Drought Task Force became law the same weekend the Lower Basin states agreed to a temporary reduction in the amount of water they will take from the Colorado, according to the New York Times.
On Monday, the Upper and Lower Basin states sent a letter to the commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation, advising her the Lower Basin states had reached an agreement to conserve at least 3 million acre feet by the end of 2026.
All seven states in the two basins said there isn’t enough time between the end of the BuRec comment period on the Colorado River Operations Draft Supplemental Impact Statement to allow the Upper Basin states to fully review the Lower Basin’s plan.
“Accordingly, nothing in this letter should be construed as an Upper Basin endorsement of the Lower Basin Plan,” the letter states. “However, building on the historical success of the seven states working together to solve the challenges confronting the Colorado River, the seven states support the submission by the Lower Division states of the Lower Basin Plan to Reclamation, concurrent with the submission of this correspondence.”
All seven states in the letter asked for BuRec to analyze the Lower Basin Plan as an action alternative under the draft supplemental environmental impact statement. The letter also asks for the agency to suspend the current comment period for the draft, now slated to close on May 30, and to recirculate it with the Lower Basin Plan as an action alternative.
“Finally, the seven states recognize that having one good winter does not solve the systemic changes facing the Colorado River,” the letter states.
Although SB 295 is limited to Colorado and is intended to guide legislation going forward, its sponsors say it is an important step. Catlin said it will bring state interests together to create a united front at the larger negotiating table for the Colorado River. McCluskie said the task force is a formalized structure for all the state’s voices to be heard and creates balance, in part, by having Western Slope interests represented.
The task force recommendations are to be for programs that can be implemented in a way that does not harm economic or environmental interests, or run afoul of the 2019 Drought Contingency Plan for the Colorado.
SB 295 wasn’t the only bill the governor signed over the weekend. Among others Polis inked into law was SB 6, which codifies the Rural Opportunity Office and provides it with general fund money. Catlin was a sponsor of the bill, along with Roberts, Sen. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction and Rep. Barbara McLachlan, R-Durango.
The Rural Opportunity Office was created in 2019 to help rural economic development offices and other support resources by connecting them with relevant state partner programs. The new law formalizes the office’s responsibilities and allows it to continue operating.
