River drought task force bill becomes law

Blue Mesa Reservoir, which holds water from Gunnison River, a tributary of the Colorado, is rising after a good water year. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

Western Slope legislators who backed the Colorado River Drought Task Force saw the bill creating it signed into law.

Governor Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 295 on May 20, during a stop in Glenwood Springs. Representative Marc Catlin, R-Montrose and House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, advanced the measure in the House; Senate sponsors were Perry Will, a Republican of New Castle who represents parts of Montrose County, and Dylan Roberts, D-Eagle.



