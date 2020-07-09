Montrose City Council discussed an ordinance that would join Montrose with other home rule municipalities in Colorado to collect city sales tax through one singular state portal, making all the cities’ sales tax definitions the same and streamlining the collection process. The ordinance was presented at the July 6 regular work session.
“The goal of the ordinance is to join in on the simplification efforts of the self-collecting home-rule cities in Colorado,” said Montrose Assistant Finance Director Erin Gewuerz. “The ordinance focuses on the economic nexus and marketplace facilitators, and is the result of a coordinated effort with the home-rule cities, CML [the Colorado Municipal League], the business community and the Department of Revenue to simplify the sales tax process for vendors.”
With the state’s single remittance portal, Colorado municipalities will have uniform definitions for the collection of sales tax. The Montrose ordinance is being created to match the rest of the state’s Home Rule cities.
“That kind of allows sellers that don’t necessarily have a physical presence in the city but still have a taxable connection to the city, and this provides the definitions that minimize the complexity and provide clarity to those remitting taxes,” Gewuerz said. “Economic nexus would allow online and remote sale retailers with no physical presence in the jurisdiction to collect and remit sales tax.”
With the ever-increasing popularity of online shopping and delivery, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, questions have been raised about when city sales tax should be collected from an online or remote retailer and how to make that collection work out logistically.
“When you purchase something on Amazon or Wayfair, then it gets delivered to the city, the trucks go over our streets, they use our utilities... how much connection does a company have to have before sales tax can be charged?” said Montrose City Attorney Stephen Alcorn. “Even though we’re not charging more, we’ll probably be able to collect more sales tax because we’ve made it easier for the online businesses to collect.”
Because Colorado is a Home Rule state, in which municipalities can manage their own affairs and amend their own charters, it makes collection of sales tax complicated because business owners must file a separate sales tax return for each of the municipalities they do business in.
“With Home Rule, a lot of online retailers were having hissy fits because: how are we supposed to collect sales tax when everybody does it a different way?” Alcorn said. “So what the state agreed for online tax resources is that we’re going to get a set definition all throughout the state: all online is going to be collected through one point source and distributed back to the Home Rules. So we’re taking away the arguments from the online retailers about why they shouldn’t be collecting tax for us.”
Council member Dave Frank clarified the ordinance will also increase transparency.
“So this is basically a simplification and unificition of language to make sure it’s clear across all jurisdictions, so that there’s nothing, no hidden agenda by the City of Montrose here to sneak language in or anything weird like that. This is just statewide, to make sure that we’re clarified, unified on our language, correct?” Frank said, and Alcorn confirmed.
Council member Roy Anderson also asked for clarification that the change would not put any additional expenses or effort onto local businesses, and Alcorn explained that it will only make the collection of city sales tax easier and require that all businesses, regardless of whether they have a physical location or are online, pay the same sales tax rate.
“It will probably even the playing field some. ...Amazon, for quite some time, has been collecting city sales tax for us. However, there’s other online businesses that have been collecting 2 percent sales tax for the state, nothing for the city,” Alcorn said. “So you buy the same thing online, it might have been a little bit cheaper because the online retailer wasn’t charging city sales tax. Now it should be leveling out the playing field for local businesses, because now the online business has to pay the same sales tax.”
The topic will come up in a future regular city council meeting, where council will vote to approve or deny the ordinance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.