Last year the U.S. government committed to investing $280 billion over five years in advanced industries like bioscience and microchip manufacturing, and a Colorado bill sponsored by Delta Rep. Matt Soper would help the state take advantage of the funds and generate new investment in local economies.
“This is probably the single biggest economic driver that Colorado has seen in years,” the Republican legislator said of House Bill 23-1260, which would create state tax incentives worth $75 million for companies that make big investments in Colorado. These companies would also be eligible for the federal dollars.
Some of those federal funds are available immediately, and Soper said Colorado is eligible for about $5.5 billion already.
“In order to pull down federal funds we have to leverage state dollars,” he explained,
The bi-partisan state bill is sponsored in the House by Soper and Denver Democrat Rep. Alex Valdez, and in the Senate by Douglas Republican Sen. Mark Baisley and Henderson Democrat Sen. Kevin Priola.
It would incentivize companies in over 15 advanced industries such as clean tech and aerospace to make major investments, such as building plants and factories, in Colorado.
Soper said while many fields fall under the umbrella of “advanced industry,” they essentially all have in common the use of microchips and semiconductors. Any business in this pipeline, he said, would be eligible for the funds.
With the majority of chips and semiconductors produced in Taiwan, state and federal investments play a role in national security as well as economics, according to Soper. From cars to cell phones to computers and television screens, the modern world runs on semiconductors and microchips. But with tensions rising between the U.S. and China over the island nation of Taiwan, having the manufacturing of these crucial products concentrated in one location is a major concern, and spreading out production is of national concern.
Soper believes Colorado, and the Western Slope, are well-poised to host advanced manufacturing companies. He used the example of CoorsTek, an international company whose Grand Junction facility manufactures bioceramics such as medical products used in hip replacements.
Just a few days ago, the U.S. News and World Report ranked the state second-most educated in America behind Massachusetts, with over 50 percent of residents holding an associate's degree or higher. Soper said an educated workforce would be attractive to the kinds of companies looking to relocate here, and on the flip side, Colorado offers a lifestyle that’s very attractive to the possible employees. Well-educated young workers with many options, he noted, can be drawn in by the state’s beautiful landscape and ample opportunities for outdoor activities.
With that in mind, he believes the Western Slope can also pull in some of these companies.
Montrose in particular, with access to both Grand Junction and Telluride and the Slope’s busiest airport, has great potential to draw smaller companies in the advanced industries.
He noted Grand Junction is already gearing up for the possible outcome of the bill and has established a task force aimed at recruiting companies that fit the bill. He said tax incentives under the bill would only apply in certain economic zones, and local governments would have the power to designate areas for this reason.
Of course, $75 million is a big number, but Soper said the incentives will come out of future taxes collected, not the state’s coffers. Still, in the short term the bill could result in lower refund checks from the Taxpayers Bill of Rights, commonly called TABOR.
But, he said, the economic impact and taxes recruited companies eventually generate will likely far outweigh initial losses.
“This bill is likely to generate even greater TABOR refunds, and I say that with a lot of confidence,” he said.
While the clock is ticking on this year’s legislative session, which ends May 8, Soper believes the bill still has time to make it. It passed the house on May 3, and Soper said he spoke with Senate Majority Leader Democrat Dominick Moreno, and he believes the bill will pass the second house before time runs out.
