Last year the U.S. government committed to investing $280 billion over five years in advanced industries like bioscience and microchip manufacturing, and a Colorado bill sponsored by Delta Rep. Matt Soper would help the state take advantage of the funds and generate new investment in local economies.

“This is probably the single biggest economic driver that Colorado has seen in years,” the Republican legislator said of House Bill 23-1260, which would create state tax incentives worth $75 million for companies that make big investments in Colorado. These companies would also be eligible for the federal dollars. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?