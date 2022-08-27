Students learn how to number evidence from Detective Andrew Bradnock (left) and Detective Mark Trimble (right) during Montrose High School's sixth Forensics Academy on Friday. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)
MHS students learn about the forensics process during a crime scene investigation on Friday. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)
The Montrose High School library transformed into a simulated crime scene on Friday as biomedical science students attended the school’s sixth forensics academy.
Biomedical Science and Innovations teacher Emarae Garcia brought the academy to Montrose High School (MHS) in 2017 after attending a similar program out-of-state, but credits its growth and success to the Montrose Police Department, the county coroner’s office, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado State Patrol. Without these entities, Garcia said the program wouldn’t be possible.
During the program’s run, the teacher said she’s seen students change career fields after experiencing the hands-on simulations.
“It really opens them up to other careers that they otherwise would not have necessarily come across on their own,” Garcia said, recalling how one student discovered they enjoyed flying drones after participating in the program.
During Friday’s forensics experience, students followed a story that opens with the death of a young woman, said Tyler Loyd, a Principles of Biomedical Sciences teacher at MHS. The course is the first in a four-year pathway course.
“Over the course of the next few months, the students are going to be learning all sorts of different investigative techniques, just for learning about different medical science techniques,” Loyd said.
After Friday’s simulation, students will continue to follow the story, learning about how to look at the woman’s heart, understanding toxicology, which drugs the subject could have consumed, as well as blood spatter analysis.
“By telling this story about science, they’re going to really gain a depth of knowledge,” Loyd continued. “So rather than covering a lot of topics, they’re covering one topic much more deeply than they might in a regular science class.”
Students are interested in a variety of career paths, according to Loyd, but many often eye medical courses where they can pursue nursing or medical school. Others are interested in pursuing the law enforcement side of biomedical sciences, including a career as a Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, agent.
For Kaeden Clair, 10th grade, the forensics program is an opportunity to learn how each person throughout the crime scene investigation does their job. Clair is considering a career as a power alignment technician for a company like Delta-Montrose Electric Association (DMEA).
The classes allow students an introductory scope on human body systems so they can learn more about the effects of drugs on the body.
Detective Andrew Bradnock with the MPD found the experience eye-opening and invaluable.
“It’s good to hear people’s opinions on things, everyone is different. Everyone sees things differently,” said Bradnock of the forensics academy.
The detective referenced a girl in one of the groups that voiced an idea not yet mentioned by any other group over the course of the two-day program.
“It’s interesting because we need that diversity. It brings different experiences and so do they,” he added. Bradnock advised students to imagine any person as if it were their own family member, regardless of the kind of investigation they may work.
“If something happened to a family member of yours, you would expect a certain level of service from the detective or police officer,” he said. “And that’s what I’m trying to pass on to these students.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
