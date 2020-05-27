Stephen Schiell, Montrose County School District superintendent, reflects on 43 years in education

With 38 years of experience as a teacher and administrator in school districts across Colorado and Wisconsin, Stephen Schiell became the next Montrose County School District superintendent in August 2015. Five years later, Schiell is stepping away from education to enjoy retirement.
Schiell started his role as MCSD superintendent after the district’s former superintendent Mark McHale resigned five months prior. Since beginning with the district, Schiell has communicated his passion for supporting staff and students. In his first interview with the Montrose Daily Press, Schiell said, “The other challenge is that I want the community to know that I do care about their kids, and we’re going to do our best to make sure every child, every student, can succeed to their ability and that’s the most important thing.”
Leading as a superintendent for 21 years of his career, Schiell has seen the evolution of the education curriculum, increased efforts to support students who experience trauma and the increased presence of technology in the school system.
“Schools are expected to do more for our children,” he said. “Children have always had issues with their home lives, but now there is more trauma in the lives of kids.”
Technology also became more present in classes as Schiell reflected on his time as a high school principal in Durand, Wisconsin, and the introduction of computers in the classroom during the 1989-90 school year.
“I remember when I was a high school principal in Durand at one of my first board meetings, we asked the school board to buy green screen IBM office computers as our first classroom set,” Schiell said. “Technology has changed tremendously from a simple classroom network then adding internet, buying more computers and then every teacher having a computer.”
Despite many changes, Schiell said the drive students have to learn remains.
“Students are still students,” he said. “They want to learn and they want to do good.”
As the 2019-20 school year began, Schiell, 65, decided it was time to step away.
“You never really know until you know,” he said. “In my head, I knew it was time.”
With his tenure coming to a close in the coming weeks, Schiell said the thought of leaving education is surreal and different.
“Eventually I’ll have to empty out my office and stuff, but I won’t be taking that box somewhere else. I’ll be taking it home,” Schiell said. “That’s kind of got a different feel to it, but at the same time, I look forward to not having the worries that come with this position.”
Still, he will miss the daily interactions with his team.
“Everyday I get to see people who try very hard and work with you,” Schiell said. “I’ve said it from day one: they make me look better than I am and my school board is the same way.”
For the past five years, Schiell appreciates the school board members’ trust to allow him to be responsible for the school district.
Another adjustment he anticipates will be hard to make is knowing he does not have to set his alarm clock.
Over the course of 43 years, he has learned the importance of telling the truth and saw himself and his colleagues do great things as average people.
“I learned something that my mom and dad taught me, too and that was to tell the truth then you don’t have to remember what you just said,” Schiell said. “I also learned that an average person can do great things.”
Schiell also hopes students understand high school graduation is just the beginning of their journey doing great things. It is up to them to work hard, be counted on and accept their mistakes and fix them, he said.
During his retirement, Schiell is looking forward to getting away from work and enjoying the many outdoor recreational activities available in Colorado.
“Colorado is where we want to be and has what we want in all seasons,” he said. “We can fish, ski, and hike. I’ve never fly fished in my life and I look forward to doing that.”
Schiell was formerly the superintendent of schools for the Amery School District in Amery, Wisconsin. Throughout his career, Schiell has been a teacher with the Adams County 12 district in Thornton, an assistant principal in Brush, a principal in Durand, Wisconsin, and a superintendent in Wisconsin, before serving as the superintendent of MCSD. He earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Colorado State University and a master’s in educational administration from the University of Northern Colorado.
As he finishes out the school year, Schiell hopes people remember him as someone who cared about the students, staff and community and as someone who, through that compassion, based district decisions to best serve students. He also will leave with no regrets for pursuing a career in education.
“I remember when I told my parents in college I want to become a teacher, my mom told me I was going to be broke and I said, ‘I know,’” he said. “The interactions with students and staff and administrators have made it all worth it. I’ve been blessed and I know that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.