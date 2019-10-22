Editor’s note: This Marilyn Cox column was originally published in October 2017. The Montrose Daily Press will be re-publishing columns by the recently retired columnist as a tribute to her work for the newspaper.
Paonia is a beautiful small town nestled at the base of Lamborn Mountain in the North Fork Valley, accessed by traveling Colorado 133, just 10 miles upstream from the quaint little town of Hotchkiss.
In fact, founders of each town, Enos Hotchkiss, Samuel Wade and his counterpart, William Clark, traveled together from Lake City following the removal of the Ute Indians in 1881.
When Wade and Clark saw the site which is now Paonia, they immediately envisioned it as the perfect place for growing fruit and raising livestock.
Hotchkiss founded the town named for him.
Wade, a lover of flowers, primarily peonies, brought bundles of roots with him; in fact, the peony inspired him to submit the Latin name of Paeonia as the name of the town. The post office would not accept the extra vowel, thus the town was officially named Paonia. Some of Wade’s original peonies still brighten the streets of the town.
Paonia is definitely known for its fruit, especially cherries which are celebrated on July 4 with the Paonia Cherry Days Festival. Orchards, vineyards and wineries dot the countryside, as do livestock ranches. The Mountain Harvest Fest is popular the last week-end of September.
Twenty-five acres of Samuel Wade’s original homestead has been under the ownership of the Berg family since the maternal grandparents of current owners, Andy and Paul Thliveris, bought the property in the mid-1940s.
What Paul, who lives on the property, termed as “once a 70-year-old fruit stand” recently opened in a new building, Berg Harvest Mercantile. A popular hometown restaurant, it also offers homemade fudge, ice cream, local products and seasonal fresh fruit from the family orchard.
When Wade started his orchard in the 1880s, he ordered trees which were shipped by rail to the town of Sapinero (which is now under Blue Mesa Reservoir), then brought them by horse and wagon over the Black Mesa Road to Paonia.
There are several varieties of peach trees in the orchard, as well as honeycrisp apples and cherries.
“We lose crops more than not,” said Thliveris. “That’s why we are working so hard to install a gas line. It will help prevent the spring freezing.”
A large open space next to the mercantile building displays vintage pieces of machinery, thanks to the restoration efforts of Dennis Natal, Curtis Foster and other tractor club enthusiasts.
One of those pieces, a horse powered log skidder, was found among the cottonwoods on the lower Berg/Thliveris property, down near the river. Dating to the late 1800s or early 1900s, it is believed to have been used to clear land around Paonia.
“When we hauled that up here, I had no idea of what it was,” said Natal, a former heavy equipment diesel mechanic. “I’ve spent some time in the logging industry, but this is something I have never seen. One lady who lives here remembers seeing this used for getting huge rocks out of the fields.”
Natal pointed out the hammer marks visible on the frame, all made from hand-forged steel. He had to artistically replace all of the wood which had deteriorated with time. The oak was custom cut by a sawmill in Wisconsin and brought by van to Paonia.
Back in the days when the machine was in use, it was pulled by a team of horses to where the logs were being harvested. Chains were placed under the cut logs and fastened to an apparatus under the large wheel. The wheel was then hand-turned until the logs were lifted. Once lifted, they could be transported to where they were needed.
Coal is another important commodity for the Paonia community; however only one mine is operating at this time. They are served by the Union Pacific railroad.
In a covered shed at the Berg/Thliveris orchard sits a rare coal delivery wagon, circa early 1900s, that was used to haul coal from the mines to coal sheds throughout the town. Due to the fact it has been under cover and well-protected, it remains entirely original.
This example reiterates the need for a protective roof over the many outdoor artifacts at the Montrose County Historical Museum. Preservation is a necessity.
Marilyn Cox, a native of Montrose County, grew up on a farm and was always surrounded by countless family members who instilled the love of family and history. She retired from the Montrose County School District and, for 21 years, served as curator of the Montrose County Historical Museum.
