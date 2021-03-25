Steven Metheny, new CMU-Montrose director, touts campus' far-ranging benefits

A longtime instructor and community member is now at the helm of the Montrose Colorado Mesa University campus. Steven Metheny, recently named CMU-Montrose director, said the benefits of having higher education opportunities in Montrose stretch well beyond the students.
“It’s important to the community. It’s important to economic development and undergrowth to make sure we have local training for the infrastructure that we do have,” Metheny said Wednesday.
Businesses (including prospective businesses looking to set up shop here) and public entities, such as local governments, need CMU-Montrose and the classes it offers in trades, technology, business and other degree or certificate programs.
“(Entities) have to have this resource here so they can send students and potential workers here for training,” he said. “ … It’s just like having the library and the Pavilion and all the infrastructure we have that makes our community Montrose. It’s bigger than just having classes available.”
Metheny later stressed that CMU-Montrose serves a wide region, not just Montrose County.
Metheny was recently named to replace retired CMU-Montrose Director Gary Ratliff. He was chosen after a nationwide search. He will be part-time until May, as he finishes teaching courses.
CMU’s announcement cites Metheny’s role as a longtime instructor at the campus, where he has taught courses since 1990 (first in an adjunct capacity) and his previous work as an engineer with Delta-Montrose Electric Association, which made him instrumental in improving fiber optics and broadband in the region.
“His many and deep connections to the Montrose community will be a great asset to moving the CMU-Montrose campus forward,” the announcement states.
Metheny said several colleagues and campus employees reached out to him when the directorship came open. He hadn’t been thinking along those lines, but likes to stay busy and also wanted to be sure someone who truly understood Montrose and the importance of the campus to the community was at the helm. He tapped into his personal network for feedback and received even more encouragement. So, he applied.
“We have a lot of momentum here on campus and I would just like to make sure we keep the momentum,” Metheny said.
Although navigating the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged all of education, the virus and the public health restrictions it prompted did not grind CMU’s momentum to a halt.
“The pandemic has clearly put a pause on a lot of things for a lot of people. Hopefully, as we exit the pandemic, that will offer folks the opportunity to look around and see what they want to pursue,” Metheny said.
The pandemic has been wearing on many, but most students have pushed through it. Empathy, tolerance for others and making sure students felt cared for and welcome all were critical, he said.
“CMU was able to maintain, through the different parts of the pandemic, about a 70% face-to-face ratio. Our classes continued face-to-face. That was really good,” Metheny said.
Protocols such as social distancing, masks and frequent sanitization were part of the school’s ability to continue, plus CMU-Montrose drew on its nursing faculty and student nurses to conduct its own COVID-19 testing. “That was kind of a win-win set of circumstances,” said Metheny.
“The pandemic, I think, has challenged the value proposition of higher ed. That’s something we’ll really have to work through to make sure we come out of the process with a positive light. If some students are afraid to go to class because of the pandemic, we provide a really safe environment for them.”
Both the Montrose and Grand Junction campuses worked with Montrose and Mesa county health departments, as well, and set up a process for those coming onto campus to certify they were COVID-free.
“There’s a lot of folks working tirelessly to improve the experience in Grand Junction. Those programs get pushed down to Montrose as well,” Metheny said, telling of far-ranging benefit.
As CMU-Montrose director, he sees two primary roles, even if the position’s duties may shift a little over time. “Right now, post-pandemic, we have two major thrusts: Establishing relationships in the community and making sure we meet community needs,” Metheny said.
“The second part of it is, we just need to get the word out and let people know we are open for business and we have a lot of opportunities.”
Those include several scholarships as well as a technical program in cooperation with Montrose High School.
“It’s one of the things we’ll want to jump on right away, to make sure we have the word out that there are a lot of opportunities right here in Montrose,” he added, turning to a lesser-known fact about CMU.
“Many people don’t know Western Colorado Community College is a wholly owned subsidiary of CMU. It’s one of the few universities in Colorado that offers (programs of study) from welding certification, all the way up to an MBA,” Metheny said.
CMU-Montrose just began accepting fall registration. As Montrose grows, CMU could as well and Metheny said there is room for expansion. The university already obtained property across the street from where it is housed at the Montrose Regional Library building and that block of Uncompahgre Avenue was closed to traffic some years ago, creating more of a university “quad” and adding to the campus feel.
“We have the ability to expand. We have the capacity to do that, not only at our Western Colorado Community College here,” Metheny said, pointing to the Cascade Hall building, which the university acquired from Community Options.
“We have the classroom capacity. We’re postured to do that. It’s really a matter of what programs make the most sense to the community and the students that will be coming to the campus. There’s plenty of room for growth.”
More than 200 programs are offered through the university and one of the most popular is the nursing program.
“Nursing obviously is a huge demand. How do we meet those needs? We have a really aggressive program, not just at the Grand Junction campus, but here at the Montrose campus,” Metheny said, again urging the community to check out CMU’s offerings — and not to overlook that it also offers community college.
“If you’re thinking about higher education, think local and think about the opportunities we have here,” he said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
